HBSE 12th Result 2020 Date: Haryana board to declare results today at bseh.org.in; steps to check via SMS

HBSE 12th Result 2020 Date: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH), is set to declare the results of the Class 12 exams today (Tuesday, 21 July).

A total of 2.25 lakh students who appeared for the board exams will be able to check their scores on the official website bseh.org.in.

On Monday, The Indian Express quoted the BSEH chairman Jagbir Singh as saying, "The result will be announced via press conference tomorrow at around 5 pm. The result will be available at the website - bseh.org.in soon after that."

As has been observed earlier during state board results, there are chances of the official websites acting unresponsive or slow due to heavy traffic after the results are declared. In such a case, students need not fret as there are alternative ways to check the HBSE Class 12 results.

Steps to check HBSE 12th Result 2020 via SMS:

To receive results of Class 12 exams on your mobile phones, type a message in the given format:

- RESULTHB12(space)ROLL NUMBER and send the text message to 56263.

Steps to check HBSE 12th Result 2020 on app:

Alternately, the results will also available at the official mobile app of the BSEH called 'Board of school education Haryana' The app is available for Android users only through Google Play Store.

Steps to check HBSE 12th Result 2020 on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website - bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Exam results'

Step 3: Select 'Haryana 12th result 2020' from the drop-down menu

Step 4: Enter your registration number, roll number

Step 5: Hit on 'Submit'

Step 6: Your HBSE 12th result will be displayed on screen

Step 7: Download and take a print out for further reference

To pass the Haryana Board Class 12 exams, students need to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject. Those who fail in two subjects will have to appear for the supplementary or compartmental exam. However, those who are unable to secure the minimum marks in more than two exams will be declared as failed.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.