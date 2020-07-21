HBSE 12th Result 2020 Date: Haryana board to declare class 12 scores today, check at bseh.org.in
To check the HBSE Class 12 result 2020, students have to log in at the official website — bseh.org.in — and click on the link that reads 'HBSE 12th Class Result 2020'.
The Haryana board of school education (HBSE) is expected to release the Class 12 or Intermediate Results 2020 on the official website bseh.org.in today(Tuesday, 21 July). However, the time of the release of the results has not been announced by the board yet.
Board Secretary Rajiv Prasad was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying that the results will be out today and that candidates will be marked based on the average score they have received in the exams they already appeared for.
The Class 12 exams started on 3 March and ended on 31 March, 2020. The exams were for 3 hours each, Times Now reported.
HBSE had appointed 3,353 examiners for the evaluation process. Out of these, 160 were for Economics, 1,061 were for English, Fine Arts had 94, Hindi had 93, Mathematics had 277, Home Science got 159 evaluators.
To check the HBSE Class 12 result 2020, students have to log in at the official website — bseh.org.in — and click on the link that reads 'HBSE 12th Class Result 2020'.
Students will then have to enter their roll number and other required details to get their results displayed on the screen.
Reports said that Rishita, a student of Tagore Senior Secondary School, Hisar topped the exam with 500 marks. Five students secured the second position with 499 marks, while two students bagged the third position.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Haryana Board Class 10 result 2020 toppers: Hisar girl Rishita tops 10th board exam with 500 marks; 64.59% students pass
Once uploaded, students will be able to check their BSEH Class 10 examination result on its official website results.bseh.org.in
Haryana Board Class 10 result 2020 pass percentage: 64.59% students clear BSEH matric exam; check scores at results.bseh.org.in
Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2020 declared According to reports, 64.59 percent students cleared the BSEH SSC exam. Girls scored a pass percentage of 69.86 pass percent, while the pass percentage of boys was 60.27 percent.
BSEH Class 10 Result 2020 declared: Haryana Board announces Class 10th marks on official website results.bseh.org.in
Of the 3.5 lakh students who appeared for the exam, a total of 64.59 percent students cleared the secondary exam successfully, reports said