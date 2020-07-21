HBSE 12th Result 2020 Date: Haryana board to declare class 12 scores today, check at bseh.org.in

To check the HBSE Class 12 result 2020, students have to log in at the official website — bseh.org.in — and click on the link that reads 'HBSE 12th Class Result 2020'.

The Haryana board of school education (HBSE) is expected to release the Class 12 or Intermediate Results 2020 on the official website bseh.org.in today(Tuesday, 21 July). However, the time of the release of the results has not been announced by the board yet.

Board Secretary Rajiv Prasad was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying that the results will be out today and that candidates will be marked based on the average score they have received in the exams they already appeared for.

The Class 12 exams started on 3 March and ended on 31 March, 2020. The exams were for 3 hours each, Times Now reported.

HBSE had appointed 3,353 examiners for the evaluation process. Out of these, 160 were for Economics, 1,061 were for English, Fine Arts had 94, Hindi had 93, Mathematics had 277, Home Science got 159 evaluators.

Students will then have to enter their roll number and other required details to get their results displayed on the screen.

Reports said that Rishita, a student of Tagore Senior Secondary School, Hisar topped the exam with 500 marks. Five students secured the second position with 499 marks, while two students bagged the third position.