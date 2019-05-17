HBSE 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Haryana board to declare Class 10 results at 3 pm today; check score at bseh.org.in

Haryana HBSE Class 10th Board Exam Result 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates: The Haryana board, or HBSE is expected to declare the Class 10 (SSC) board exam results on Friday at 3 pm, after a press conference. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets or admit cards ready to log in to the official website as soon as the results are declared.
The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) will release the Class 10 result today. The students will be able to check the results by going to the board's official website www.bseh.org.in.
In the class 10 examination, a total of 3,85,227 students from across the state had attempted the test. The Class 10 and Class 12 examination of Haryana board were held in March and April.
Here is how to check the Haryana Board HBSE Class Result 2019:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the board, bseh.org
Step 2: Select the link on the homepage which says Class 10 Board Result 2019
Step 3: Enter Roll number and other information
Step 4: Click on submit button to proceed
Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download it for further reference
This year, the administration had made strict security arrangements to stop cheating and use of unfair means in the examination. CCTV cameras were installed in almost all centers and photostat shops nearby to exam centres were ordered shut during before the commencement of the exam, reports said.
Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: May 17, 2019 14:31:06 IST
Highlights
BSEH Class 12 pass percentage was 74%
BSEH released the result for class 12 board examination last week. The pass percentage of the Class 12 board exams was 74.48 percent.
HBSE likely to release answer sheets of first three toppers
The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) is likely to declare the Class 10 or SSC board exam result at 3 pm today, students can check the official website bseh.org.in for their scores.
NDTV reported that the board might also release the answer sheets of the first three toppers on the official website.
Special security arrangements made to counter cheating-attempts in 2019
This year, the administration had made strict security arrangements to stop cheating and use of unfair means in the examination. CCTV cameras were installed in almost all centers and photostat shops nearby to exam centres were ordered shut during before the commencement of the exam
Girls fared better than boys in 2018
Last year, the pass percentage among girls was 55.34 percent, while the pass percentage among boys was 47.61 percent.
4 lakh students registered for HBSE Class 10 board exam 2019
An estimated four lakh students registered for the Haryana Board's 10th or SSC board exam this year.
HBSE Class 10 results expected at 3 pm today
The Haryana board, or HBSE is expected to declare the Class 10 (SSC) board exam results on Friday at 3 pm, after a press conference. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets or admit cards ready to log in to the official website as soon as the results are declared.
HBSE Class 10 exam was conducted in March 2019
The Haryana Board of Secondary Education conducted HBSE Class 10 examination 2019 from 8 March to 30 March.
Alternative websites to check HBSE result
There are also a few alternative ways to check your score, in case the official website crashes due to heavy traffic on the day of result declaration. Students can visit examresults.net and results.gov.in to check their scores.
Students can receive HBSE results via SMS
Students awaiting their Haryana Board can also check their result through SMS. To get your result through SMS type, RESULTHB10 and type your roll number without space. Send this to 56263.
Here is how to check the Haryana Board HBSE Class Result 2019:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the board, bseh.org
Step 2: Select the link on the homepage which says Class 10 Board Result 2019
Step 3: Enter Roll number and other information
Step 4: Click on submit button to proceed
Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download it for further reference
Haryana board to release Class 10 exam results today
The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) will release the Class 10 result on Friday. Students awaiting their results can log on to the board's official website bseh.org.in.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
14:31 (IST)
BSEH Class 12 pass percentage was 74%
BSEH released the result for class 12 board examination last week. The pass percentage of the Class 12 board exams was 74.48 percent.
14:26 (IST)
HBSE likely to release answer sheets of first three toppers
The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) is likely to declare the Class 10 or SSC board exam result at 3 pm today, students can check the official website bseh.org.in for their scores.
NDTV reported that the board might also release the answer sheets of the first three toppers on the official website.
14:16 (IST)
Special security arrangements made to counter cheating-attempts in 2019
This year, the administration had made strict security arrangements to stop cheating and use of unfair means in the examination. CCTV cameras were installed in almost all centers and photostat shops nearby to exam centres were ordered shut during before the commencement of the exam
14:15 (IST)
Girls fared better than boys in 2018
Last year, the pass percentage among girls was 55.34 percent, while the pass percentage among boys was 47.61 percent.
14:11 (IST)
4 lakh students registered for HBSE Class 10 board exam 2019
An estimated four lakh students registered for the Haryana Board's 10th or SSC board exam this year.
14:01 (IST)
HBSE Class 10 results expected at 3 pm today
The Haryana board, or HBSE is expected to declare the Class 10 (SSC) board exam results on Friday at 3 pm, after a press conference. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets or admit cards ready to log in to the official website as soon as the results are declared.
13:53 (IST)
HBSE Class 10 exam was conducted in March 2019
The Haryana Board of Secondary Education conducted HBSE Class 10 examination 2019 from 8 March to 30 March.
13:51 (IST)
Alternative websites to check HBSE result
There are also a few alternative ways to check your score, in case the official website crashes due to heavy traffic on the day of result declaration. Students can visit examresults.net and results.gov.in to check their scores.
13:38 (IST)
Students can receive HBSE results via SMS
Students awaiting their Haryana Board can also check their result through SMS. To get your result through SMS type, RESULTHB10 and type your roll number without space. Send this to 56263.
13:22 (IST)
Here is how to check the Haryana Board HBSE Class Result 2019:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the board, bseh.org
Step 2: Select the link on the homepage which says Class 10 Board Result 2019
Step 3: Enter Roll number and other information
Step 4: Click on submit button to proceed
Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download it for further reference
13:20 (IST)
Haryana board to release Class 10 exam results today
The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) will release the Class 10 result on Friday. Students awaiting their results can log on to the board's official website bseh.org.in.