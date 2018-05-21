You are here:
HBSE 10th result 2018: Haryana Board Class 10 result declared; check your score on bseh.org.in

India FP Staff May 21, 2018 15:52:00 IST

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) declared the HBSE Secondary School Examination (Class 10) result 2018 today, reports said. Students can log on to the Haryana Board official website bseh.org.in to check their Class 10 result online.

Representational image. News18.com

The result is also available on indiaresults.com and via SMS.

Steps to check the result:

- Log on to bseh.org.in
- Go to the results section
- Look for the Haryana Board of School Education Secondary Examination Result 2018 link and click on that.
- Enter your roll number, and date of birth and click on the submit button
- Download your result or keep a printout for future reference.

The Haryana Board had released the result for the Senior Secondary (Class 12) Examination on 18 May, ahead of the Secondary School (Class 10) Examination result.


Updated Date: May 21, 2018 15:52 PM

