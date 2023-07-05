'Have you seen an Ambassador with an Ambassador?' US envoy Eric Garcetti poses with Kolkata's iconic taxi
Eric Garcetti met Kolkata's US Consulate team to discuss ways of furthering the US-India relationship in the 11 states of East and Northeast India
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti is in Kolkata for an official visit. He is expected to travel to the northeast following his trip to West Bengal.
“Have you seen an Ambassador with an Ambassador before?” asked Garcetti as he took a ride in Kolkata’s iconic yellow ambassador taxi.
নমস্কার কলকাতা! Have you seen an Ambassador with an Ambassador before? I loved the ride in the iconic yellow taxi during my first official visit to Kolkata. I am excited to learn more about the rich history and heritage of the East and Northeast region of India from our… pic.twitter.com/e8vmQygiut
— U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) July 5, 2023
“I loved the ride in the iconic yellow taxi during my first official visit to Kolkata. I am excited to learn more about the rich history and heritage of the East and Northeast regions of India from our wonderful team,” he said on Twitter.
Here he met Kolkata’s US Consulate team to discuss ways of furthering the US-India relationship in the 11 states of East and Northeast India.
I am delighted to meet #CGPavek and the @USAndKolkata team and discuss how we can further #USIndia cooperation in the 11 states of East and Northeast India. I am impressed by their commitment to #USIndiaTogether. Onwards! pic.twitter.com/5sCeNFAqkZ
— U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) July 5, 2023
Earlier this week, Garcetti went to New Delhi’s Banga Bhawan where he tried Bengali delicacies.
Nomoskar from Banga Bhawan in Delhi! From legendary macher paturi to sweetness overload mishti doi and roshogollas, today I experienced the flavors of Kolkata’s culinary wonders. I must say, Indian food culture never ceases to amaze me. See you soon, Kolkata! #AmbExploresIndia pic.twitter.com/wA5Y56F8Qz
— U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) July 3, 2023
