'Have you seen an Ambassador with an Ambassador?' US envoy Eric Garcetti poses with Kolkata's iconic taxi

Eric Garcetti met Kolkata's US Consulate team to discuss ways of furthering the US-India relationship in the 11 states of East and Northeast India

Ayndrila Banerjee Last Updated:July 05, 2023 17:02:36 IST
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti is in Kolkata for an official visit. He is expected to travel to the northeast following his trip to West Bengal.

“Have you seen an Ambassador with an Ambassador before?” asked Garcetti as he took a ride in Kolkata’s iconic yellow ambassador taxi.

“I loved the ride in the iconic yellow taxi during my first official visit to Kolkata. I am excited to learn more about the rich history and heritage of the East and Northeast regions of India from our wonderful team,” he said on Twitter.

Here he met Kolkata’s US Consulate team to discuss ways of furthering the US-India relationship in the 11 states of East and Northeast India.

Earlier this week, Garcetti went to New Delhi’s Banga Bhawan where he tried Bengali delicacies.

Published on: July 05, 2023 17:02:36 IST

