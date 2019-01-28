Have no issues, Siddaramaiah was best chief minister, says woman complainant with whom ex-Karnataka CM misbehaved

Mysuru (Karnataka): The woman with whom former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah was caught misbehaving on Monday downplayed the entire episode, saying that she had no complaint against the Congress leader.

Talking to media persons in Mysuru, Jamala said: "I have no issues. He was the best chief minister. I only told him about some grievances and spoke roughly. I shouldn't have spoken like that to a former chief minister. He got angry because I slammed the table."

"I don’t know why he was angry. He is a very, very good man," she said.

Siddaramaiah was caught on camera misbehaving with the woman in Mysuru.

In the video, Siddaramaiah could be seen furiously snatching a mike from her, in the process of which her dupatta also fell.

The woman was apparently raising some issues, which agitated the Congress leader. An infuriated Siddaramaiah then asked the woman to sit down, while the latter kept on arguing.

A few seconds later, when the woman again stood to speak up, the former chief minister tapped her on the shoulder and asked her to sit down.

The incident reportedly occurred during a public meeting in the district’s Varuna area.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.