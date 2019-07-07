Associate Sponsor

Hauz Qazi violence: Delhi Police arrests man, detains four juveniles in connection with temple vandalisation incident

India Press Trust of India Jul 07, 2019 11:02:59 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man and apprehended four juveniles in connection with the vandalising of a temple in Chawri Bazar, which had led to communal tension in the area, officials said. With this, a total seven men have been arrested and eight juveniles apprehended. More arrests are likely as search is underway for other suspects, police said.

File image of Delhi Police. Reuters

On the night of 30 June, a mob vandalised the temple in the Hauz Qazi area after a quarrel between two people over parking a scooter took a communal turn.

However, the market has been opened from Thursday and tension reduced, police said. On Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah was briefed by the Delhi Police chief about the issue. Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Friday visited Chawri Bazar area to review security arrangements.

Presence of police has been reduced in the area after normalcy returned in central Delhi, police said, adding that further investigation in the case is on.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 11:02:59 IST

