Haryana traffic constable arrested, placed under suspension for sexually harassing national-level karate player

Chandigarh: A Haryana traffic police constable has been arrested and placed under suspension for allegedly sexually harassing a national-level woman karate player in a shared auto-rickshaw in Rohtak, police said on Saturday.

The 21-year-old player in a complaint on Friday alleged that the policeman harassed her when she boarded the auto-rickshaw to go home after her karate class on Thursday evening, they said.

The constable, who was in uniform, sat next to her in the vehicle and started harassing her. Later, he said that he wanted to befriend her and asked for her mobile number, she alleged.

The complainant alleged that she refused to talk to him, but he persisted and started touching her.

She then she hit him in self-defence and asked the auto-driver to take the vehicle to the women police station.

The player also alleged that the senior woman police personnel there did not help her but instead said that she would rebuke the constable.

However, after the matter came to the notice of Rohtak SP Pankaj Nain, an FIR was lodged immediately and the erring woman police officer was transferred to the Police Lines.

"A case under relevant provisions has been registered against the constable, Yaseen, for harassing the woman in the auto-rickshaw. He has been placed under suspension and arrested," DSP (city), Rohtak, Ramesh Kumar said.