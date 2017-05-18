You are here:
Haryana to declare HBSE Class 10 board exam results today; check your grades on bseh.org.in

India FP Staff May 21, 2018 06:28:18 IST

The Haryana state government has announced results for its Class XII board examinations today. Students who appeared for the relevant exams have been told to visit the official website of the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) today and check their results.

Representational image. Reuters

The website to check the results is bseh.org.in.

Students have also been advised to keep their relavant candidate information, including roll numbers, handy in order to avoid delays.

A notification posted on the official website of the Haryana Board has said this: "Senior Secondary Examination results for March 2017 likely to be declared today (Thursday, 18 May, 2017) at 4:00 pm."

A total of 57,460 candidates from Class XII appeared for the board exam, which was held from 7 March, and took place in 1,618 exam centres.

Class X results will be announced two days later, on Saturday, on the same website, board officials have said.

To ensure there aren't any instances of malpractices or violence, the state board has deputed 22,652 supervisors and 327 flying squads, mentioned a report on The Indian Express.


Updated Date: May 21, 2018 06:28 AM

