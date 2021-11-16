Haryana TET 2021: Registration begins at haryanatet.in; check direct link to apply here

The last date to register for the HTET is 25 November and the facility for correction in particulars will be available from 26 to 28 November. The exam will be held on 18 and 19 December

The registration process for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2021 has been started by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH). Interested candidates can apply for Haryana TET 2021 by visiting the official website of BSEH at haryanatet.in.

Here's how to apply for Haryana TET 2021:

Visit the official website haryanatet.in

Click on the link for Haryana TET 2021 on the main page

Register yourself and log in to fill the Haryana TET application

Upload the required documents and submit the TET application fee

Click on submit and save a copy of the Haryana TET form for future use

Here's the direct link to apply for Haryana TET 2021

The last date to register for the HTET 2021 is 25 November, as per the official notice. The facility for correction in particulars will be available from 26 to 28 November and the Haryana TET 2021 exam will be held on 18 and 19 December.

The paper will have multiple choice questions (MCQs) and each question will have four choices from which the candidate has to choose the correct one. Each question carries one mark.

According to the information bulletin released on the official website, the exam will be conducted on three levels, first level or level one is for primary teacher who want to teach from classes 1 to 5. The second level exam is for trained graduate teacher who will teach Classes 6 to 8 and the third level exam is for being a post-graduate teacher, one who teaches from Classes 9 to 12.

If a candidate wishes to apply in more than one level, they will have to apply online separately for all the levels.

For those candidates who are from Haryana but belong to SC and PH category, the application fee for one level is Rs 500. For candidates who are of Haryana domicile but do not belong to SC and PH category, a sum of Rs 1,000 has to be paid as application fee for one level. For all candidates who are from outside Haryana (including SC and PH), an application fee of Rs 1,000 has to be paid.

The application fee will increase if a candidate wishes to apply in more than one level of the exam.

For more updates on the exam, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.