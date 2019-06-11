Haryana, Punjab continue to reel under intense heat wave conditions; Hisar, Patiala and Ludhiana record over 45 degrees Celsius

Chandigarh: Haryana and Punjab Tuesday continued to be under the grip of severe heat wave as maximum temperatures hovered close to 45 degrees Celsius at most places.

Hisar in Haryana and Patiala in Punjab sizzled, recording identical maximums of 45.5 degrees Celsius, up by four and seven notches, respectively, a Meteorological Department report said in Chandigarh.

Intense heat wave conditions also swept Bhiwani at 45.3 degrees Celsius while Karnal and Narnaul recorded above normal maximums of 44 degrees Celsius each. Ambala and Karnal recorded a high of 44.8 degrees Celsius and 44.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh sizzled at 43.9 degrees Celsius, up by five notches against normal.

Ludhiana in Punjab recorded the maximum temperature at 45.2 degrees Celsius, up by seven notches while Amritsar's maximum settled at 44.8 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal.

