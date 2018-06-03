Haryana Police claims to solve double murder in Kurukshetra, arrests 11 members of a gang from four states

Kurukshetra: The police claimed to have solved a double murder case in Pandarsi village near Kurukshetra by arresting 11 members of a Bawaria gang from different parts of the country, on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Garg told reporters that 11 people, including three women, were arrested from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh following simultaneous raids made by six special teams of the police on Saturday.

The raids were made after the gang was identified through technical data and surveillance, he said, adding one of the arrested accused was trying to escape to Nepal.

The modus operandi of the gang-members was to kill the target, commit dacoity and then disperse to far off places, Garg said in a press conference.

He also said after scanning CCTV footage, it was found that 17 members of the gang were involved in the crime.

Arriving in Kurukshetra five days before committing the crime, the gang members conducted a recce of the area and found that Arjun Balmiki (75), Raj Kumar Balmiki (43) and Sandeep Kumar (27) used to sleep inside a temporary barbed boundary wall for keeping a herd of sheep.

The enclosure was far away from the village at an isolated place near the railway track.

The arrested accused have confessed to killing Arjun and Raj Kumar, while seriously injuring Sandeep on 22 May and stealing the sheep, the police officer said.

Garg said the accused would be produced before a court here and police remand would be sought to recover weapon of crime and the stolen sheep.

He said that records of the accused would be investigated to find out their other crimes.