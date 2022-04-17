India

Haryana: Massive fire breaks out at Sonipat's chemical factory

On a special request of the Haryana government, the Delhi fire service also sent its firefighters for the operation

Asian News International April 17, 2022 22:56:09 IST
Haryana: Massive fire breaks out at Sonipat's chemical factory

Representational image. News18

Sonipat: A major fire broke out on Sunday in a chemical factory in the Kundli area of Sonipat of Haryana, the fire department said.

The fire department reached the spot immediately to take the situation under control.

On a special request of the Haryana government, the Delhi fire service also sent its firefighters for the operation.

However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 17, 2022 22:56:09 IST

TAGS: