Haryana: Man beaten to death on suspicion of cattle theft in Palwal district; case registered against three, one arrested

A man in his 20s was beaten to death by three brothers on suspicion of cattle theft in Haryana's Behrola village in Palwal district on the intervening night of 2 and 3 August, reports said.

A murder case has been filed against the three accused and one has been arrested as well, ANI said.

Palwal: 1 person beaten to death by villagers on suspicion of cattle theft in Behrola village, on intervening night of 2 & 3 August. Two people accompanying him fled away. Body sent for postmortem. Case filed against 3 brothers who were involved in beating, one arrested. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/YCoJ7AommP — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2018

The victim, along with two others, was reportedly trying to steal cattle from a person named Shradharam in the village on Thursday night. At that time, people in the house awoke and began creating a commotion, which prompted the victim and his accomplices to run, reported The Navbharat Times.

The crowd caught hold of the victim while his accomplices managed to flee, it added.

When police reached the spot, they found marks of injury on the victim's hands and neck. Investigating Officer Suresh Kumar told Dainik Jagran that, upon probing, they found Shradharam's three sons — Beer Singh, Prakash and Ram Kishan — were the ones who allegedly beat the young man to death. The police also said they are looking at CCTV footage from nearby areas.

The incident took place nearly two weeks after a group of villagers killed 28-year-old Rakbar Khan allegedly on the suspicion of cow smuggling in Rajasthan's Alwar district.

Khan, a resident of Kolgaon in Haryana, and another man were taking two cows to their village through a forest area near Lalawandi village in the district's Ramgarh region on 20 July when a group of people severely thrashed him, the police had said.

Khan was taken to a government hospital in Ramgarh, where doctors declared him brought dead.