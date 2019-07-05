Associate Sponsor

Budget 2019
Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman hikes surcharge for income above 2 cr but taxation for other income groups unchangedIndividuals earning over Rs 5 crore per annum will have to pay 7 percent more tax, says Nirmala SitharamanIndividuals with Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore annual income will have to pay 3 percent more surcharge, says Nirmala SitharamanImport duty on gold and other precious metals increased from 10 percent to 12.5 percentGovernment to make PAN and Aadhaar cards inter-changeable. Aadhaar number can be quoted in place of PAN, says Nirmala Sitharaman

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Haryana makes sit-ups compulsory for school students during morning assembly, calls it 'super yoga for brain'

India Asian News International Jul 05, 2019 19:33:16 IST

Bhiwani: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerted efforts to push for Yoga, Haryana School Education Board on Thursday made sit-ups compulsory during the morning assembly, contending that it will be "super yoga for the brain".

As a part of the state school education board pilot project, students will now have to do 14 sit-ups every day. Education Board Secretary Rajeev Kumar, said: "Students will do sit-ups with hands on their ears during the morning assembly. This will sharpen their brain and help in retaining the memory."

The project will be kick-started in Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan School in Bhiwani district on a pilot basis. Students will start to perform 'super brain yoga' in the next few days after schools reopen Monday onwards.

"This will not be levied as a punishment. It is super brain yoga. It has been scientifically proven that it increases brain efficiency," he added.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2019 19:33:16 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores