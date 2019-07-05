Haryana makes sit-ups compulsory for school students during morning assembly, calls it 'super yoga for brain'

Bhiwani: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerted efforts to push for Yoga, Haryana School Education Board on Thursday made sit-ups compulsory during the morning assembly, contending that it will be "super yoga for the brain".
As a part of the state school education board pilot project, students will now have to do 14 sit-ups every day. Education Board Secretary Rajeev Kumar, said: "Students will do sit-ups with hands on their ears during the morning assembly. This will sharpen their brain and help in retaining the memory."
The project will be kick-started in Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan School in Bhiwani district on a pilot basis. Students will start to perform 'super brain yoga' in the next few days after schools reopen Monday onwards.
"This will not be levied as a punishment. It is super brain yoga. It has been scientifically proven that it increases brain efficiency," he added.
Updated Date: Jul 05, 2019 19:33:16 IST