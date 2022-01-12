Haryana Health department recruitment 2022: Apply for 980 medical vacancies; check direct link

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test, as well as the marks they have secured in their postgraduate degree and postgraduate diploma, according to the official notification

Applications are being invited for the post of Medical Officer by the Health Department, Haryana. Applicants can apply for the vacancies at the official website at http://haryanahealth.nic.in/.

Steps to apply for the post of Medical Officer, Haryana:

― Visit the official website at http://haryanahealth.nic.in/

― Click on the link for to apply for the post of Medical Officer that is available on the main page

― Select the link to login to the application portal

― Fill in the Medical Officer form and submit the relevant documents

― Submit a copy of the Medical Officer form and save a copy for future use

Direct link to apply here.

The deadline to submit the Medical Officer application is 11:59 pm on 30 January. The recruitment is being conducted to fill a total of 980 posts.

In case, applicants have any query regarding the recruitment process, they can contact the helpline numbers 01262-280051 and 0172 2561778 between 9 am and 5 pm. They can also email their doubts to coe@uhsr.ac.in and healthrecruitmentcell@gmail.com.

Male candidates belonging to the General category need to submit a registration fee of Rs 1,000 while female applicants and those belonging to the EWS and SC/BC-A, B/ EWS categories of Haryana, need to pay Rs 250.

Candidates need to have a graduation degree in medicine and surgery from any recognised university or any institute recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI). The applicants should between 22 and 42 years of age and should be registered as a Medical Practitioner with the MCI or any state medical council.

The candidates will selected on the basis of a written test, as well as the marks they have secured in their post graduate degree and post graduate diploma, according to the official notification. Any work experience of the applicants will also be considered by the authorities.

The admit cards of the Medical Officer written test will be available on the website at a later date. No hall tickets for the exam will be sent by post.

For more information, applicants can visit the official website of the Health Department, Haryana.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.