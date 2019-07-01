Haryana govt announces extended summer break for all schools in view of rising temp; state may get respite from heat with possibility of rain

Panchkula: In view of the rising temperature, Haryana Government on Monday announced that summer holidays would be extended up to 7 July for all government and private schools.

The schools, which were scheduled to open on 1 July, will now be functional from Monday, 8 July.

"Due to prevalent heatwave present throughout the state of Haryana, the summer vacations are hereby extended for another 07 days i.e, up to 07.07.2019 (i.e Sunday). Schools will re-open on 8 July i.e Monday." read a notification issued by Education Haryana" said the Office of Director General Secondary Education Haryana.

On Sunday, the temperature touched 42°C, while the lowest was 26.6°C.

The state will, however, get respite from the heat as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or Thunderstorm or Duststorm" for today.

