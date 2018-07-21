Haryana godman Baba Amarpuri arrested for raping 120 women; 60-year-old accused of drugging, filming victims

The Haryana Police arrested a 60-year-old godman in Fatehabad on Friday for allegedly raping 120 women under the guise of treatment, reports said.

Haryana: Baba Amarpuri, a Mahant at Baba Balaknath Temple in Fatehabad's Tohana, was nabbed by police y'day after videos of him allegedly raping women surfaced online. Police say 'We filed a case & started probe. His premises were also raided & we seized some suspicious articles' pic.twitter.com/RGw7HIWwdZ — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2018

According to The Tribune, the accused Baba Amarpuri, who worked in the Baba Balaknath temple, would drug the women and then rape them. He would also film the victims while in the act and then use the videotapes to blackmail his victims into doing more sexual favours for him, the report added.

The accused reportedly claimed to have promised the women of treating women of their problems with his knowledge of occult practices.

According to the Zee News, a relative of one of Amarpuri’s victims gave the clips in question to the police. Each of these clips showed different victims.

“We are in the process of getting details about his victims so that their statements can be recorded,” said inspector Bimla Devi of the Fatehabad women police station. She added that two women are ready to give their statements against him.

According to ANI, the police claims to have retrieved "suspicious articles" while raiding Baba Amarpuri's premises. The nature of these "suspicious articles" would be known only when investigations are complete.

The Times of India reported that Amarpuri was accused of raping a woman inside a temple nine months ago but, he was released on bail. The godman had then told the reporters that he was being framed for not paying protection money to the police.

The report also said that Amarpuri was booked for rape and criminal intimidation under the IPC. He was also booked under the Information Technology Act.