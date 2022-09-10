Nine youths were swept away by the current of water in a canal in Mahendragarh when the group was carrying a nearly seven-foot idol for immersion, four of them died of drowning while the rest were rescued

New Delhi: As many as six people lost their lives during the Ganesh idol immersions in two different incidents in Haryana’s Mahendragarh and Sonipat, said the officials on Saturday.

Over 20 people had gone for the immersion near a canal in the Jhagadoli village in Mahendragarh. Nine youths were swept away by the current of water in the canal when the group was carrying a nearly seven-foot idol for immersion.

The district administration with the assistance of the NDRF launched a rescue operation. While four died, others were rescued and hospitalised.

In a similar incident, two youths drowned in the Yamuna river in Sonipat as well.

“Around 20-22 people had gone to a canal near village Jhagadoli in Mahendragarh for Ganesh idol immersion. During which many of them drowned in the river. As of now, four boys have lost their lives and four have been rescued safely,” said Mahendragarh DC JK Abhir.

“In a tragic incident during the immersion of Ganesh idols, two children drowned to death while one succumbed in the hospital in Unnao”, said the officials on Friday.

The third child was declared dead at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

As per reports, the children had gone to immerse the Lord Ganesha idols in the river Ganga.

“Two children drowned to death, while a third died during treatment in Unnao. They had gone for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols today in river Ganga in Kotwali Safipur area when the incident took place,” said police.

The 10-day illustrious Ganesh Chathurthi festival came to an end on Friday. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with much pomp and zeal in several states across the country and 2022 marked the return of its celebration after 2 years of COVID-induced restrictions.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. It is celebrated for 10 days and it is believed that during this time, Lord Ganesha arrives on earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati and showers blessings on the people.

With inputs from agencies

