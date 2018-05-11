Haryana D.El.Ed 2018: HSEB declares first year results; check your score on bseh.org.in

Results of first year of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) have been declared by Haryana School Education Board (HSEB). Candidates can check their score at its official website: bseh.org.in

Along with D.El.Ed, the board has also declared results of the students who had re-appeared for the D.Ed first, second, third and fourth semester exams. The mark sheets of the examination will be sent digitally to the students and they can access the same using their respective login IDs. The examinations were held in the month of January 2018.

The examination for those who wish to reappear for the D.El.Ed and D.Ed will be held in the July. The registration fees for D.El.Ed is Rs 800, while for D.Ed it is Rs 600. Those who miss the deadline to register, can also register later by paying a fine. Students registering till 30 May will have to pay a fine of Rs 100, while those registering between 4 June and 11 June will have to pay a fine of Rs 300 and Rs 1,000 respectively. Registration will close on 11 June 2018.

Following are the steps to check the result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the Results tab.

Step 3: Click on D.El.Ed 1st Year Exam Result Jan 2018 link.

Step 4: Enter your roll no and name Roll no.

Step 5: Click on find result. Download your result for further reference.