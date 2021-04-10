Haryana Board releases admit card for Class 10, Class 12 board exams; steps to download from bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board Matriculation or Class 10 board exams are scheduled to start from 22 April and end on 12 May whereas the HSBE Intermediate or Class 12 board exams are scheduled to be held from 20 April till 17 May

The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has released the admit cards for HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams. All regular and open school students can check and download their hall tickets by visiting the official website bseh.org.in.

All students are required to bring with them a coloured print out of their admit cards on an A-4 size paper to appear for the HBSE or Haryana Board Matriculation and Intermediate board exams.

Students can follow these steps to download their admit cards:

Step 1: Go to bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admit Card’ link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Now, fill in the required information

Step 5: The admit card for Class 10, 12 exams will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take a print out

Alternatively, students can visit the page directly by clicking here or visiting the direct link (https://bsehexam2017.in/admitcards/Login.aspx) in a web browser.

In case a candidate wishes to make corrections in the admit, he/she can do it latest by 12 April by submitting a fee of Rs 300.

No further corrections will be entertained after the deadline.

The board has allowed the disabled or PwD candidates to use the scribe facility during the exams. Such students need to submit the required documents beforehand. These include a medical certificate signed by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), two photographs of the candidate, and a letter requesting a scribe facility. The last date for the submission of these documents too is 12 April.

SOPs to follow inside exam halls

Calculators and mobile phones are not allowed inside the exam centres. All the candidates are required to carry their own hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle, cover their mouth and nose with a mask/cloth and follow physical distance norms.

Parents have been requested to guide their ward(s) about precautions to be taken to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and ensure that their ward is not sick.

The HBSE Matriculation or Class 10 board exams are scheduled to start from 22 April and end on 12 May whereas the Haryana Board Intermediate or Class 12 board exams are scheduled to be held from 20 April till 17 May.

The board has also announced that the examination will begin at 11.30 am and end at 2 pm.