Haryana Board Class 10th Result: HBSE Class 10 Result 2018 will be declared today on bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to announce the Haryana Board Class 10 result also known as the HBSE Result 2018 or the HBSE 10th Result 2018 today at noon on the official website bseh.org.in.

The result will also be available on examresults.net and haryana.indiaresults.com. Students will also be able to check their result via SMS by sending a text message — RESULTHB10<space>ROLLNUMBER — to 56263.

Steps to check HBSE Result 2018 or HBSE Class 10 result 2018:

- Click on the official website bseh.org.in

- Look for the tab which says HBSE Result 2018, HBSE 10th Result 2018

- Click on the tab which says Haryana Board Result 2018, Haryana 10th Result 2018,

- Enter your roll number, and other required information

- Download the Haryana 10th Result 2018 for future reference

According to News18, over 5 lakh students appeared in the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) Class 10 Examination 2018 was conducted in the month of March for the academic year 2017-18.

Students have also been advised to keep their relevant candidate information, including roll numbers, handy in order to avoid delays.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.