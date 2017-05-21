You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Haryana Board Class 10th Result: HBSE Class 10 Result 2018 will be declared today on bseh.org.in

India FP Staff May 21, 2018 11:41:42 IST

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to announce the Haryana Board Class 10 result also known as the HBSE Result 2018 or the HBSE 10th Result 2018 today at noon on the official website bseh.org.in.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The result will also be available on examresults.net and haryana.indiaresults.com. Students will also be able to check their result via SMS by sending a text message — RESULTHB10<space>ROLLNUMBER — to 56263.

Steps to check HBSE Result 2018 or HBSE Class 10 result 2018:

- Click on the official website bseh.org.in

- Look for the tab which says HBSE Result 2018, HBSE 10th Result 2018

- Click on the tab which says Haryana Board Result 2018, Haryana 10th Result 2018,

- Enter your roll number, and other required information

- Download the Haryana 10th Result 2018 for future reference

According to News18, over 5 lakh students appeared in the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) Class 10 Examination 2018 was conducted in the month of March for the academic year 2017-18.

Students have also been advised to keep their relevant candidate information, including roll numbers, handy in order to avoid delays.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

 


Updated Date: May 21, 2018 11:41 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores