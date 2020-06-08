You are here:
Haryana Board Class 10 Result: How to check your score on alternative websites, Android app and SMS if official website crashes 

India FP Staff Jun 08, 2020 00:08:44 IST

Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2020 | Results for over 3.5 lakh students who appeared in the Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) Class 10 examination will be declared on the board's official website results.bseh.org.in.

Representational image. PTI

However, seeing the large number of students who will be checking their BSEH secondary school examination result, it's likely that the official website may be slow. In  that scenario, students can visit alternative websites such as www.examresults.net.in and results.gov.in  or on the board's official app.

Steps to check RBSE Class 10 result 2019 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Visit the website : examresults.net

Step 2: Select the state board, in this case Haryana

Step 3: Look for the result link that says ‘Haryana Board SSE Exam’ or click click here to access it directly

Step 4: Fill in your roll no and ‘Submit’

Step 5: Check your result, download and take a print out of it for future use.

Steps to check RBSE Class 10 results on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit indiaresults.com.

 Step 2: Click on Haryana in the list of the states or type the URL haryana.indiaresults.com on your browser and press enter.

Step 3: Look for the link for the RBSE Class 10 results.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your results.

Check your BSEH Class 10 result on Android app

Students can also check their BSEH Class 10 result on their Android smartphones by downloading the board's official app Board of Secondary Education Haryana from the Google Play store.

The app is developed by the MTPL Education Department.

Steps to check your score via SMS

Students who are unable to log in to the official website can also get their BSEH Class 10th 2020 result delivered on their phones as an SMS. To check your via SMS, type the message RESULTHB10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263.

What about pending exams?

According to reports, the Haryana board, is likely to announce results for only four subjects, as examination for some subjects were postponed due to COVID-19-induced lockdown.

The board will conduct all the pending examinations from 1 to 15 July. A detailed time table will be uploaded by the board 10 days prior to the examinations.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

 

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2020 00:08:44 IST



