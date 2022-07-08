India

Haryana BJP's IT cell in-charge Arun Yadav sacked for controversial tweets

Under fire for his controversial tweets against Muslims and Islam, BJP's Information Technology cell in-charge of Haryana Arun Yadav was removed from his post on Thursday.

FP Staff July 08, 2022 08:22:20 IST
Haryana BJP's IT cell in-charge Arun Yadav sacked for controversial tweets

No police complaint has been filed against Yadav yet and the BJP is yet to remove him from the party. Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Under fire for his controversial tweets against Muslims and Islam, BJP's Information Technology cell in-charge of Haryana Arun Yadav was removed from his post on Thursday.

A statement issued by state BJP president O P Dhankar said that Arun Yadav is being removed from the post with immediate effect. However, he did not mention any reason for his sacking.

#ArrestArunYadav was trending on Twitter earlier on Thursday with his tweets posted between May this year and 2017 shared thousands of times. His controversial tweet dates back to 2017 but went viral on social media now.

According to a NDTV report, no police complaint has been filed against Yadav yet and the BJP is yet to remove him from the party.

The development comes days after Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks during a TV debate triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 08, 2022 08:22:20 IST

TAGS: