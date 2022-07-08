Under fire for his controversial tweets against Muslims and Islam, BJP's Information Technology cell in-charge of Haryana Arun Yadav was removed from his post on Thursday.

New Delhi: Under fire for his controversial tweets against Muslims and Islam, BJP's Information Technology cell in-charge of Haryana Arun Yadav was removed from his post on Thursday.

Haryana BJP's IT Cell in-charge Arun Yadav removed from his post with immediate effect for his controversial tweets. — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

A statement issued by state BJP president O P Dhankar said that Arun Yadav is being removed from the post with immediate effect. However, he did not mention any reason for his sacking.

#ArrestArunYadav was trending on Twitter earlier on Thursday with his tweets posted between May this year and 2017 shared thousands of times. His controversial tweet dates back to 2017 but went viral on social media now.

According to a NDTV report, no police complaint has been filed against Yadav yet and the BJP is yet to remove him from the party.

The development comes days after Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks during a TV debate triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.