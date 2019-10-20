Haryana Assembly Election 2019: How to find your name in electoral roll and locate polling booth

Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on 21 October (Monday), with 1,168 candidates for the 90-member Assembly. Polling will begin at 7 am on Monday and conclude at 5 pm the same day. Nearly 1.83 crore voters including 1.07 lakh service voters are eligible to exercise their right to franchise.

While there are multiple players in the fray, the main contest is seen between the Bharatiya Janata Party and main opposition Congress on several seats. But the new Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which broke away from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), too, has emerged as a key player.

Other players in the poll ring include Indian National Lok Dal, BSP, AAP and Swaraj India party.

Over the years, the Election Commission has made several arrangements to simplify the polling process for voters. It also runs various awareness programmes to educate voters about the due diligence and requirements. However, the initial paperwork, the fact the polling process is completely electronic, and the sheer confusion over division of districts into Assembly segments and various polling booths can be daunting for first-time voters.

So Firstpost came up with a series of articles to simplify the process and aid citizens in exercising their democratic right. In this article, we will discuss in detail the process to find your name in the list of voters and how to locate your polling booth in the city.

How to check your name in electoral roll (voters’ list)

In order to be eligible to vote in the upcoming Haryana Assembly Election, a person must be over 18 years of age, and an Indian citizen with a domicile in Haryana. However, participate in the electoral exercise, it is important to get yourself registered as a voter.

If you have signed up for the same, here is how you can verify whether your name is part of the official list of registered voters.

Through online method

Voters can log on to state election commission website, or click on the direct link here

Select your district from the dropdown menu

Select your Assembly Constituency based on the part of the city you reside in (or the address mentioned in the documents submitted during registration)

Fill personal details, like your name, gender, age etc in the provided.

Click on submit.

For best results, use the same spellings used on your voter ID card

Through landline/ Mobile phones

Calling the Voter Helpline 1950, prefixed by your area’s STD code

Select your preferred language and follow the instructions by the automated operator

Through SMS

SMS <ECI> space <EPIC No> to 1950 (EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card also commonly known as Voter ID card). Example - If your EPIC is 12345678 then sms ECI 12345678 to 1950

Through Mobile app

Android users can download the mobile application from google play store

IPhone users may visit App Store and search for voter helpline, or click here

How to locate your polling booth

The most basic unit of the electoral process in India is the polling station, where eligible citizens go to vote for their preferred candidate. Haryana Election Commission has set up 19,425 polling booths across the 90 Assembly constituencies. This is a 19.58 percent increase from the state elections held in 2014.

Voters can go to electoralsearch.in

Fill out your details like name, age, father/ husband’s name/ gender etc and click submit

You can also shift to the second tab and run a direct search if you have your voter ID card handy, by simply entering your voter ID number

Alternatively, you can download the Voter Helpline App to find your polling booth

Voters can call the voter helpline at 1950, prefixed by your area’s STD code.

Or, you can also SMS <ECIPS> space <EPIC No> to 1950 for that detail

