Harvard graduate shares her saga of friendship with Pakistani classmate

In a LinkedIn post shared earlier this week, Harvard Business School graduate Sneha Biswas shared her experience of finding a special friend in her Pakistani classmate

Partition of India and Pakistan in 1947 may have left the two countries in an embittered diplomatic tussle. However, when a common citizen from these two countries meet, it is most likely to turn into a long-lasting friendship. A recent post on LinkedIn proves just that. Earlier this week, Sneha Biswas, a Harvard Business School graduate, shared her story of how she formed a special friendship with a fellow classmate who hailed from Pakistan. Biswas wrote that growing up in a small town in India, her knowledge about Pakistan was limited to cricket, history books and the media. “All revolving around rivalry and hatred,” she wrote. However, decades later she met a girl from Islamabad, Pakistan on her first day at Harvard Business School. “It took us five seconds to like each other and by the end of first semester she became one of my closest friends on campus,” shared Biswas.

The IIT Kharagpur graduate who went on to pursue MBA at Harvard shared that over multiple cups of tea and several biryanis, financial models and case study preparations, they both got to know each other. Biswas mentioned that her classmate’s stories of growing up in a conversative Pakistani backdrop, but supportive parents who gave her and her younger sister the courage to break the norms and chase their dreams, resonated with her. “Her stories of fearless ambitions and bold choices inspired me,” she wrote.

Biswas mentioned that her takeaway from this enriching experience at Harvard was that while pride for your individual nations stands strong, your love for people transcends geographies and boundaries. “People, fundamentally, are similar everywhere. Boundaries, borders and spaces are built by humans, and while it all might make sense to the head, the heart often fails to understand them,” shared Biswas.

Biswas shared a picture along with the caption where she was seen with her friend on the flag day at Harvard. She mentioned that the two of them were flaunting flags of their respective nations and smiling at the joy of “breaking barriers” not just literally between India and Pakistan, but also for several girls from the two countries who are scared to shoot for the stars.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.