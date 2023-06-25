Harshita becomes Haniya in a fresh conversion row in Rajasthan's Sikar; accused approached through gaming app

In a fresh case of alleged forced religious conversion in Rajasthan’s Sikar village, a married Hindu woman named Harshita was reportedly coerced into converting to Islam and adopting the name Haniya.

The accused, identified as Taiyyab, is a garment seller from Aligarh. He allegedly approached the victim approximately one and a half years ago through the Free Fire gaming application, which the woman had taken up to pass her time at her inlaws house as her husband lived abroad for work.

According to reports, the accused engaged in casual conversations with the woman on the gaming app before adding her to a group called “love-life,” which consisted only of the two of them.

The alleged forced conversion took place within this group, as per information from police sources. The accused purportedly manipulated the victim into falling in love with him in order to later indoctrinate her with Islamic teachings.

It is alleged that the accused shared Facebook links with her, containing instructions on how to perform namaz (Islamic prayers), and convinced her to change her name from Harshita to Haniya.

The victim’s brother filed a complaint after noticing that the woman had abandoned her in-laws home along with all Hindu rituals she used to follow as a married woman, raising suspicions.

He claimed to have seen all the conversations between Taiyyab and his sister, and attempted to contact the accused multiple times, only to be ignored. Eventually, the victim received a call from a man who claimed to be Taiyyab’s friend. He informed her that Taiyyanb was ending their relationship.

Consequently, the victim’s brother filed a complaint against the accused for forced religious conversion, leading to the registration of an FIR (First Information Report).

The police have initiated a thorough investigation, and upon its completion, the accused is expected to be arrested.

