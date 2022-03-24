Harsh Goenka shares list of 'biggest career mistakes', social media users react

According to the industrialist, “thinking you know everything” and “not networking” are two of the biggest career mistakes an individual can make

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has often won hearts online with his social media posts. Be it sharing the video of how Ratan Tata celebrated his 84th birthday or some banter with Fevicol, Goenka has impressed users with time with his amusing posts.

This time, the Chairman of RPG Enterprises has posted about some common mistakes that people make which can seriously impact their career. The eight-point list shared by Goenka has gone viral on social media in a matter of hours. Check out the post here:

Biggest career mistakes: 1. Thinking you know everything

2 Not networking

3. Not being prepared for meetings

4. Arriving late for meetings

5. Being satisfied doing the minimum

6. Not reading up on your domain

7. Not asking for help when you need it

8. Not having a mentor — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 23, 2022

According to the industrialist, “thinking you know everything” and “not networking” are two of the biggest career mistakes an individual can make. Being unprepared for meetings, tardiness, not being well-informed about your domain, not asking for help as well as being satisfied with doing the bare minimum are other grave errors that many professionals make. The post has garnered over 3,400 likes since it was posted yesterday, 23 March. While some social media users agreed with Goenka’s assessment of career mistakes, others were a lot less convinced. A few users even added their own pointers to the list with inputs like “falling in love with titles”, “overthinking” and “underestimating yourself”. Some Twitter users praised the industrialist for highlighting some common errors that many professionals make in their lifetime.

Goenka - Sahab, Zindabaad. You have been always a great mentor to many of us, time and again. In Gratitude, Sunny — Sunny Pardeshi (@SunnySpeaks07) March 23, 2022

A few individuals disagreed with Goenka’s point that not having a mentor was a mistake.

In my humble opinion, not having a mentor is not a mistake. It is more related to destiny because a mentee can only request or show his willingness to the mentor but ultimately it's the mentor who accepts you as a mentee. Drona, Arjun & Ekalavya anecdote? — Ashish Mehta (@aashumehta) March 24, 2022

Some even called the RPG Industries Chairman a “tough taskmaster” as the pointers given by him were difficult to follow.

It proves that you are a tough task master , all these points are extremely good for career advancement but difficult to follow due to personal egos — VINAY. KUMAR DELHI (@wadhawan2011) March 23, 2022

Recently, Goenka had shared another viral post just two weeks ago. The industrialist had posted a black and white throwback photo of “Two brothers in their early days….M&A”. The cryptic caption had left many people puzzled, before some of them figured out that the young boys in the photo were Anil and Mukesh Ambani.

What do you think of Goenka’s latest post?

