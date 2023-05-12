'Harping on old tunes': BJP dismisses concerns about Pakistan crisis spillover in J&K

Pakistan’s political turmoil will have no effect on Jammu and Kashmir, BJP said on Friday.

The comments came after some local political parties expressed concerns about the ramifications of the crisis in the neighbouring nation on the state.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had said that the situation in Pakistan will have a “dangerous” impact on the entire country.

The situation in Pakistan has gone worse ever since former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court on Thursday. Khan’s supporters went on a rampage following his arrest which eventually prompted the deployment of the army in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, however, has now been granted bail for two weeks.

Ashok Koul, the BJP general secretary organisation, Jammu and Kashmir, said, “Whatever the situation is in Pakistan, it will not have any impact on the situation of Jammu and Kashmir. Whatever Pakistan has done in the last 30 years, it will fall into its own pit.”

Commenting on the apprehensions expressed by the regional parties, he said, “They are just harping on their old tunes. as far as India’s stand on the relationship with Pakistan is concerned, it is as it was that unless they stop supporting militant activities, India cannot think about having a dialogue with them.”

When asked about the delay in assembly elections in the Union Territory, Koul said that the situation in the Union Territory is comparatively better than it was before the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

He added that the party is ready to conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir. themselves losing ground, as you can see day in and day out people are changing parties,” Koul said.

“I have heard that the J-K’s chief electoral officer is preparing for panchayat and local body elections and maybe, assembly elections will be conducted along with these polls as the whole Election Commission machinery is busy with the preparations. The assembly elections will be announced anytime,” he claimed.

Koul said it cannot be said when assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir, but it could be held along with the panchayat polls or the parliamentary elections or even before.

With inputs from agencies

