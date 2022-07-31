Hariyali Teej 2022: Here are wishes, greetings and messages to share with your loved ones

Hariyali Teej is dedicated to Goddess Parvati, who symbolises married women

Hariyali Teej is an annual festival that is marked in the month of Shravan. It is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha (which is the waxing phase of the Moon). As per the Georgian calendar, this festival usually falls every year in the month of July or August. This year, it will be observed on 31 July (Sunday).

The word 'hariyali' indicates greenery which is common during the rainy season, that is why this Teej is celebrated during the monsoon. Hariyali Teej is dedicated to Goddess Parvati, who symbolises a suhagan (married women).

This sacred festival holds great significance to all married women. To mark the day, married women observe a strict fast for their husbands and worship Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva for marital bliss. Even unmarried women observe a fast to get an eligible match of their choice.

On Hariyali Teej 2022, here are a few wishes, greetings and messages to share with your family and friends:

-May this Teej bring peace and abundance to your life. Happy Hariyali Teej 2022 to you and your family!

-Warm wishes on Hariyali Teej, may this festival brighten you each day with the blessings of Goddess Parvati.

-Wish your life to be full of happiness and positivity. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you and your family with good health. Happy Hariyali Teej 2022!

-May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati shower blessings on you always. Wishing you a blessed and happy married life. Happy Teej.

- May your love and bond remain intact like Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Happy Hariyali Teej to you dearest!

-May you and your loving partner get Goddess Parvati’s blessings. Happy Hariyali Teej 2022!

-Let’s join hands and celebrate Hariyali Teej with happiness and joy! Happy Hariyali Teej 2022 to you and your family!

-May Goddess Parvati fulfill all your wishes to get a husband like Lord Shiva. Happy Hariyali Teej to you!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.