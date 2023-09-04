Harish Salve, top lawyer and former solicitor general of India, recently tied knot for the third time with his new wife Trina in London, according to the media reports.

The top lawyer earlier took wedding vows with Meenakshi (his first wife) and Caroline Brossard ( second wife) in 2020. Salve and Meenakshi got separated in June 2020. They have two daughters Sakshi and Saaniya.

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, Sunil Mittal, LN Mittal, SP Lohia and Gopi Hinduja attend the wedding.

The video of the newly wed couple is making rounds on the social media.

Former Solicitor general of India, #HarishSalve got married for the 3rd time. Nita Ambani, Lalit Modi amongst others attended the ceremony. Hopefully he is lucky the third time. pic.twitter.com/RVSPXyTujC — Kumar Mihir Mishra (@Mihirlawyer) September 4, 2023

Harish Salve has been part of several high profile cases like Kulbhushan Jadhav, who faced a death sentence from a Pakistani military court on spying charges. Salve’s remarkable gesture of charging a nominal fee of ₹1 for representing Jadhav earned him praises.

In recognition of his exceptional contributions, Harish Salve was honored with the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian awards, in 2015. That same year, he took up the legal defense of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the 2002 hit-and-run case, ultimately leading to Khan’s acquittal of all charges following a Bombay High Court decision in December 2015.

In 2018, Salve represented the Union government in the Supreme Court during the Cauvery water dispute, showcasing his legal prowess in yet another high-stakes case.