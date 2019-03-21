Holi 2019 celebration LIVE updates: Mumbai Police says to have a responsible festival with a witty Twitter post

Holi 2019 Celebration LATEST updates: India welcomes the festival of colours with joy and fervour across the country. It’s well established by now that the Mumbai Police Twitter handle does a great job of sharing important messages through quirky tweets. This Holi, they took to Twitter to instruct citizens to have a responsible festival, prioritizing safety at first.
This year, celebrations have been preceded by hostilities near the border, which followed the 14 February Pulwama terror attack. Leaders of several political parties, including Rajnath Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Arvind Kejriwal, will not be celebrating Holi on Thursday as a mark of respect to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the attack. The CRPF too will not celebrate the festival.
There has already been a Google Doodle to mark the occasion as most of the country gears up to deck itself in colours. The celebrations have already begun in some parts of the country, with people smearing vibrant colours on each other, relishing gujiyas and delicious malpuas, not to forget thandai, especially ones laced with bhang.
Mythologically, the two-day celebration of Holi, this year on 20 and 21 March, has great significance. While the first day is also observed as Holika Dahan, signified as the victory of good over evil; the second day, Badi Holi or Dhulandi, is said to mark the welcoming of spring and a festival of harvest among farmers.
Holi is celebrated with its trademark uniqueness every year. Residents of a neighbourhood in the Bihar capital this time have put up effigies of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed in the streets for torching them as part of a Holika Dahan ritual.
So, as the country comes together to celebrate one of India’s most popular festivals – and one that has formed a huge part of Indian representation in pop culture globally – here are snapshots of what happened on Holi in India and around the world.
Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Mar 21, 2019 10:33:50 IST
Highlights
Gujarat: Holi is celebrated using tomatoes, in Ahmedabad
At Gujarat, people have found some innovative ways to celebrate the festival of colours.
Mumbai Police takes to social media to provide a safety advice for Holi
Our famously woke Mumbai Police has took to Twitter to instruct its citizens to have responsible Holi. The post has attached a safety #BuraNaManoSafetyHai hashtag to it.
VK Singh to skip festival as mark of respect to Manohar Parrikar
Indian politician Vijay Kumar Singh took to Twitter to convey that he won't be celebrating Holi in the wake of Pulwama attacks. He also mentioned that the untimely death of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar is another reason to skip the festival of colors.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal wishes on the account of Holi
Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to convey his wishes on the festival of colors.
Holi 2019: People celebrate at Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan
People of Vrindavan celebrated festival of colours in full swing at Bankey Bihari Temple on the auspicious day of Holika Dahan or Choti Holi. They gathered at the temple, which is dedicated to Lord Krishna.
10:33 (IST)
Gujarat: Holi is celebrated using tomatoes, in Ahmedabad
At Gujarat, people have found some innovative ways to celebrate the festival of colours.
10:21 (IST)
10:15 (IST)
Mumbai Police takes to social media to provide a safety advice for Holi
Our famously woke Mumbai Police has took to Twitter to instruct its citizens to have responsible Holi. The post has attached a safety #BuraNaManoSafetyHai hashtag to it.
10:00 (IST)
VK Singh to skip festival as mark of respect to Manohar Parrikar
Indian politician Vijay Kumar Singh took to Twitter to convey that he won't be celebrating Holi in the wake of Pulwama attacks. He also mentioned that the untimely death of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar is another reason to skip the festival of colors.
09:48 (IST)
Union Minister Piyush Goyal wishes on the account of Holi
Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to convey his wishes on the festival of colors.
09:40 (IST)
Kesari actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to convey his wishes
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to wish on the occasion of Holi. He also mentioned Navroz Mubarak on the account of Parsi New Year.
09:09 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal to skip Holi as 'a mark of respect' for Pulwama soldiers
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will not celebrate the Holi festival tomorrow as a mark of respect for the martyrs of Pulwama terror attack, Aam Aadmi Party posted on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday. On 14 February last month, a CRPF convoy was attacked by Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists. Around 42 CRPF jawans were killed in the attack.
ANI
08:59 (IST)
Holi 2019: People celebrate at Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan
People of Vrindavan celebrated festival of colours in full swing at Bankey Bihari Temple on the auspicious day of Holika Dahan or Choti Holi. They gathered at the temple, which is dedicated to Lord Krishna.