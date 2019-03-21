Holi 2019 celebration LIVE updates: Mumbai Police says to have a responsible festival with a witty Twitter post

Holi 2019 Celebration LATEST updates: India welcomes the festival of colours with joy and fervour across the country. It’s well established by now that the Mumbai Police Twitter handle does a great job of sharing important messages through quirky tweets. This Holi, they took to Twitter to instruct citizens to have a responsible festival, prioritizing safety at first.

This year, celebrations have been preceded by hostilities near the border, which followed the 14 February Pulwama terror attack. Leaders of several political parties, including Rajnath Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Arvind Kejriwal, will not be celebrating Holi on Thursday as a mark of respect to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the attack. The CRPF too will not celebrate the festival.

There has already been a Google Doodle to mark the occasion as most of the country gears up to deck itself in colours. The celebrations have already begun in some parts of the country, with people smearing vibrant colours on each other, relishing gujiyas and delicious malpuas, not to forget thandai, especially ones laced with bhang.

Mythologically, the two-day celebration of Holi, this year on 20 and 21 March, has great significance. While the first day is also observed as Holika Dahan, signified as the victory of good over evil; the second day, Badi Holi or Dhulandi, is said to mark the welcoming of spring and a festival of harvest among farmers.

Holi is celebrated with its trademark uniqueness every year. Residents of a neighbourhood in the Bihar capital this time have put up effigies of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed in the streets for torching them as part of a Holika Dahan ritual.

So, as the country comes together to celebrate one of India’s most popular festivals – and one that has formed a huge part of Indian representation in pop culture globally – here are snapshots of what happened on Holi in India and around the world.

