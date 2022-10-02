Happy Gandhi Jayanti: Must-read books on Mahatma Gandhi

A lion-hearted freedom fighter, an astute politician, a spirited social reformer, a staunch nationalist, and the ‘Father of the Nation’, Gandhi stands synonymous with India’s freedom struggle. Taking on the might of the British and leading India on to the path of freedom, Mahatma Gandhi’s place in history is deep-rooted, and undeniably supreme.

The mass leader was loved, respected, and later revered with the title of Mahatma. A lot has been said and spoken about the leader whose greatness remains undefinable.

Therefore on his 153rd birth anniversary, let’s take a look at a few books that give a glimpse into the simple living and high thinking of Gandhi:

The Life of Mahatma Gandhi

One of Gandhi’s closest friends and a brilliant historian Louis Fischer penned this book on his life that talks about the ethics and strategies used by the freedom fighter to drive away the British from the country. This is the very masterpiece that was later adapted into the movie Gandhi, which was helmed by Richard Attenborough and went on to bag eight Oscars.

Gandhi Before India

Based on archival research across four continents, this biography by celebrated historian, environmentalist, and writer Ramachandra Guha explores Gandhi’s early life on both the personal and professional front. It tells the dramatic story of how Bapu mobilised a cross-class and inter-religious coalition in South Africa and pledged non-violence in the battle against the British regime.

The Man Before Mahatma

The first book examining Gandhi’s life in the legal profession, The Man Before Mahatma was penned by Charles Disalvo, who puts the reader inside the dramatic experiences that changed Gandhi from a shy timid Mohandas to a fearless bold Mahatma. Charles brings to light the materials hidden away in archival vaults to give a lucid account of the revered leader’s life.

Mahatma Gandhi: His Life and Ideas

Bapu’s close friend Charles Freer Andrew penned down a memoir based on the leader’s principles, incorporating which Gandhi lived by and died for. This book throws light on Gandhi’s ideals and beliefs, rather than being a simple biography.

Gandhi An Autobiography: The Story of My Experiments

Written by Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi himself, this autobiography of the ‘Father of the Nation’ talks about his life, struggles, beliefs, principles, and experiences. Giving a real account of his weaknesses and failures, Mahatma Gandhi didn’t try to portray himself as a superhero, but as a flawed human being.

