Without naming anyone, Rawat's remarks seemed to be aimed at the Congress leadership. 'The representatives of the leaders on whose directions I have to swim in the sea of elections are tying my hands and legs,' he said

Harish Rawat, Congress campaign head for poll-bound Uttarakhand, on Wednesday alleged non-cooperation from his party organisation and hinted at calling it quits.

In a series of tweets, the senior leader and the former chief minister of Uttarakhand expressed displeasure over the state of affairs in the party and sought "guidance from God."

Without naming anyone, Rawat's remarks seemed to be aimed at the Congress leadership. "The representatives of the leaders on whose directions I have to swim in the sea of elections are tying my hands and legs," he said.

Though Rawat is close to the Gandhis, he appears to accuse the high command of abandoning him.

"Isn't it a strange thing. Have to swim across the sea of electoral battle, but the organisational structure instead of lending a helping hand is obstructing and playing a negative role at most places," Rawat tweeted.

#भोजन_माता

आज सुबह एक ऐसा मन को उत्तेजित करने वाला दु:खद समाचार पढ़ा। राज्य सरकार ने एक भोजन माता को केवल इसलिए हटा दिया है क्योंकि वो दलित वर्ग की थी। 21वीं सदी में इस मानसिकता के साथ यदि मेरा उत्तराखंड चल रहा है तो यह बहुत-बहुत दु:खद है।

1/2 pic.twitter.com/4McFND5fWm — Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) December 22, 2021

Refering to detractors as "crocodiles in the sea", the Congress veteran also indicated a possible retirement from politics.

"The powers that be have let loose many crocodiles (predators) in the sea that we have to navigate. Those whom I am supposed to follow, their people have tied my hands and feet. I have been getting the feeling that Harish Rawat, it's gone too far, you have done enough, it is time to rest," he said.

He then went on to add: "But a voice from a corner of my heart says I will not run away from challenges"

Stating that he is in a "state of turmoil," Rawat added, "Hope the New Year shows me the way. I am confident that Lord Kedarnath (Shiva), will show me the way."

The cryptic tweets by Rawat comes ahead of the Uttarakhand election due early next year.

Not long ago, Rawat, who was Congress' Punjab in-charge, asked to be relieved of his role so he could concentrate on his home state Uttarakhand. Rawat reportedly felt isolated by party leaders in Uttarakhand.

The state goes to Assembly polls early next year and the Congress is trying to return to power in the hilly state.