Handled JNU violence professionally, brought situation under control, claims Delhi Police; fact-finding panel formed

After being widely criticised for not doing enough when violence broke out on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday evening, the Delhi Police on Monday claimed it acted professionally and brought the situation under control.

At a press conference on Monday, Delhi Police's public relations officer (PRO) MS Randhawa said, "We got the call at 7.45 pm and we went to the university, conducted a flag march and brought the situation under control. The spot where the scuffle between the students broke out is an area where Delhi Police is not usually deployed," he said.

He added that the police responded to Police Control Room calls, and handled the law and order situation professionally.

Randhawa further said that a committee has been formed under the Joint Commissioner of Police for fact-finding and to avoid any delay in investigation and inquiry. "We have found some vital clues and we are trying to ensure that the case is solved soon," he said.

He also added that an FIR has been lodged and an investigation is underway. "Footage is being collected. A total of 34 persons were injured and all 34 have been discharged from AIIMS Trauma Centre," Randhawa said.

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, after which the police conducted a flag march.

Thirty-four, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured.

With inputs from agencies

