Hajj 2022: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi releases online application form, guidelines
Due to COVID-19, Hajj could not happen in 2021. But in 2022, Haj will happen and a large number of people from India will participate, said Naqvi
Mumbai: Union Cabinet Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday released an online application form and new guidelines for the upcoming Hajj.
"Due to COVID-19 . Hajj could not happen. But in 2022, Hajj will happen and a large number of people from India will participate in Hajj," said Mr Naqvi during his speech.
"We have tried that the Hajj process is 100 percent digital and easy," he added.
also read
CBSE Board Exams 2022: Class 10 exams from 30 November, Class 12 from 1 December
The term 2 examination will be conducted in March-April 2022 whose format will be decided depending on the COVID-19 situation in the country during that time
Olympic flame arrives in China ahead of 2022 Beijing Winter Games
Around 2,900 athletes, representing approximately 85 National Olympic Committees, will compete in the Winter Games from 4-20 February, 2022.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Al-Thumama Stadium opens, hosts Emir Cup
In addition to Al-Thumama, Qatar has so far inaugurated new-build Ahmad Bin Ali, Al-Janoub and Education City stadiums alongside the refurbished Khalifa ground.