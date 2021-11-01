Hajj 2022: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi releases online application form, guidelines

Due to COVID-19, Hajj could not happen in 2021. But in 2022, Haj will happen and a large number of people from India will participate, said Naqvi

Mumbai: Union Cabinet Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday released an online application form and new guidelines for the upcoming Hajj.

"Due to COVID-19 . Hajj could not happen. But in 2022, Hajj will happen and a large number of people from India will participate in Hajj," said Mr Naqvi during his speech.

"We have tried that the Hajj process is 100 percent digital and easy," he added.