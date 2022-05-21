Gyanvapi row: DU professor Ratan Lal, arrested for objectionable post on Shivling, gets bail
Lal has been accused of promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion and committing 'acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony'
A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Delhi University professor Ratan Lal who was arrested over an 'objectionable' social media post on a Shivling which is believed to have been found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi.
The bail has been granted on a bond of Rs 50,000 and surety for the same amount.
Lal who teaches at DU's Hindu College was arrested by the Delhi Police on Friday.
He has been accused of promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion and committing "acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony," NDTV reported.
The Delhi Police had sought 14-day judicial remand for Lal.
