Gyanvapi mosque: Only 50% of videography survey report ready, team to seek more time from court to submit complete findings

On the third day of Gyanvapi Mosque survey on Monday, a 'Shivling' was found by the court-commissioned team in the premises after which the local court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to 'immediately' seal the place and prohibit people from entering the restricted area

A court-mandate videography survey of Gyanvapi mosque lasted for three days from 14 to 16 May and only 50 per cent of the report is ready due to which, the team will seek more time from a local court in Varanasi on Tuesday to submit the survey report.

"Only 50 per cent report ready. It is not complete yet, which is why we won't be able to produce it before the court today (Tuesday, 17 May). We will seek 3-4 days' time from court," news agency ANI quoted Assistant Court Commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh as saying.

The local court in Varanasi has also directed District Magistrate, Police Commissioner, and CRPF Commandment in the city to ensure the protection of the sealed place where Shivling has been reportedly found.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will, on Tuesday, hear a plea filed by the management of Gyanvapi mosque against the survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the updated list of business of the apex court for Tuesday, a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and P S Narasimha would be hearing the plea of the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the affairs of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

On Thursday (12 May) a local court in Varanasi said that the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque will continue and has to be completed by 17 May following the order, a court-mandated videography survey the Masjid complex started on Saturday (14 May).

The survey of the mosque complex on Monday started at 8 am and concluded around 10:15 am. "After working for over two hours, the court commission concluded its work on Monday at around 10.15 am. All parties were satisfied with the work," Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma told mediapersons.

Gyanvapi mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple in the temple town, Varanasi. The local court is hearing a plea by five Hindu women asking for year-long access to pray at a Hindu shrine behind the western wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi.

The videography survey of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque complex initially started on 6 May, but was stopped midway following a dispute over filming inside the mosque.

