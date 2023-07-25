Gyanvapi mosque management moves high court over ASI survey

The Allahabad High Court on July 25 began hearing a plea against a district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi was built upon a temple.

The plea is being heard by Justice Prakash Padia. On Monday, the Supreme Court intervened, ordering a halt to the ASI survey till 5 pm Wednesday, allowing the mosque management the time to appeal against the lower court’s order.

Situated adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, the Gyanvapi mosque has been at the centre of the dispute, with Hindu litigants in the district court seeking a survey to establish the presence of a temple at the same location in the past.

The Varanasi district court had previously instructed the ASI to carry out the survey, utilizing technologies like ground-penetrating radar and, if necessary, excavations. However, the apex court’s order to suspend the survey was issued while the ASI team was already inside the mosque complex.