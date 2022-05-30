Gyanvapi Mosque case: Varanasi court adjourns hearing till 4 July

The court was hearing an application filed by the Anjuman Intezemia Masjid Committee challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by Hindu women, seeking permission for daily worship at the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex, saying that it is barred by the Places of Worship Act

The Varanasi district court on Monday adjourned the hearing in Gyanvapi mosque case and scheduled the next hearing for 4 July. The Muslim side will be heard on the next day of hearing.

The last hearing on the case took place on 26 May at the district court. On that day, the Muslim side had argued that the plea is not maintainable as the Places of Worship Act 1991 prohibits conversion of any place of worship and mandates the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on 15 August, 1947.

After the plea was filed, a lower court had ordered a video graphics survey of the Gyanvapi complex, and the Hindu side claimed a 'Shivling' was found during the exercise.

On 20 May, the Supreme Court had transferred the case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge, saying looking at the "complexities" and "sensitivity" of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer handles this case.

With input from agencies

