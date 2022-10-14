New Delhi: The Hindu side will challenge the verdict of a Varanasi court that rejected a plea seeking carbon dating or ‘scientific investigation’ of ‘Shivling’ claimed to have been found inside Gyanvapi mosque premises.

“The (Varanasi) court has rejected our demand of seeking carbon dating. We will now move to Supreme Court against this order and challenge it there,” Advocate Vishnu Jain, representing the Hindu side in Gyanvapi case said today.

Varanasi court rejects carbon dating of ‘Shivling’ found inside Gyanvapi mosque premises

District Judge AK Vishvesha, on Friday, turned down the Hindu petitioners’ plea seeking scientific investigation and carbon dating of the ‘Shivling’, citing Supreme Court directives for its safe keeping so that no tampering can be done.

“If Carbon Dating or Ground Penetrating Radar is permitted and if any damage is caused to the ‘Shiva Linga’ then it would be a violation of the Supreme Court order to protect it and it might also hurt the religious sentiments of the general public,” the court said.

Why was scientific investigation of ‘Shivling’ found inside Gyanvapi mosque sought?

Last month, four of the five Hindu parties had sought a scientific investigation, including carbon dating, of ‘Shivling’ found inside Gyanvapi mosque premises during a court-mandated videography survey close to the “wazookhana” to determine the age of the structure. For the unversed, the Anjuman Masjid committee has been calling the structure in question as ‘Fauwara/Fountain’.

The women claim that ancient idols of Hindu gods and goddesses are located inside the mosque.

“It will not be appropriate to direct the Archaeological Survey of India to determine the age, and nature of the ‘Shiva Linga’ and there is no possibility for the determination of the questions involved in the suit by way of this order,” the Varanasi court remarked.

With inputs from agencies

