Gurugram traffic cops issue Rs 23,000 challan to scooty rider for multiple violations; man says his vehicle costs Rs 15,000

Gurugram: The Gurugram traffic police on Tuesday issued a challan of Rs 23,000 to a two-wheeler rider for multiple violations under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, an official said.

Dinesh Madan, a resident of east Delhi's Geeta Colony, was penalised for not carrying necessary documents and driving without helmet.

He was caught by police outside the district courts.

"He could not produce necessary documents such as RC, insurance papers, driving licence and the pollution certificate. Hence, traffic cops fined him Rs 5000 for RC, Rs 5,000 for driving licence, Rs 10,000 for pollution certificate, Rs 2,000 for third party insurance and Rs 1,000 for not wearing helmet or turban," said Subhash Bokan, PRO of the Gurugram police.

"I wasn't wearing a helmet and didn't have the registration certificate. The traffic policeman asked me to hand over the key of my scooty but I refused. He immediately printed a challan of Rs 23,000 and seized my vehicle," Madan said, adding that the value of his scooter was just Rs 15,000.

"I even got a copy of the registration on WhatsApp from my home but by then the police officer had printed the fine. The amount could have been less had he waited for a while. I just want that the fine be reduced. From now onwards, I will always carry my documents," he added.

The PRO of the Gurugram police said the vehicle had been impounded.

"We have noticed in many cases that commuters don't carry necessary documents," he said, adding that they had assured Madan and other violators that on the production of documents later, their fine would be reduced accordingly.