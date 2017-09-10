Gurugram school murder: 20 parents detained as protests turn violent outside Ryan International

Gurugram: Hundreds of people on Sunday staged a demonstration outside the Ryan International School in Gurugram demanding a CBI probe into the murder of a seven-year-old school boy and set afire a liquor shop near the school.

Police used batons to quell the protest and detained 20 protestors. Cameras of some photojournalists were also damaged during the protest.

Some of the demonstrators threw liquor bottles inside school premises to vent their ire against the school management, police said. The liquor shop is barely 50 metres away from the school.

They demanded that the school should be shut until a CBI probe is ordered into the incident.

"The Gurugram Police had to use mild lathicharge to disperse the agitators. The police detained over 20 protesters found agitating outside the school," Ravinder Kumar PRO Gurugram Police said.

The protesters alleged that school drivers and conductors often consume alcohol from the liquor shop in their free time.

The Class 2 student was found murdered with his throat slit inside the toilet of Ryan International School on Friday, triggering public outrage.

Gurugram Police arrested school bus conductor Ashok Kumar in connection with the case.

It was alleged Kumar was inside the toilet, waiting for any student to come inside with the motive of sexual assault. The deceased was the first student who entered the toilet, the police said.