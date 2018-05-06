You are here:
Gurugram car accident leaves two dead, one woman IndiGo pilot critically injured; driver flees spot

India FP Staff May 06, 2018 20:07:29 IST

Two men died and a 30-year-old woman pilot was critically injured after the taxi she was travelling in was hit by a Scorpio car in Gurugram on Sunday morning, according to several media reports.

Representational image. Reuters

According to a report in NDTV, the IndiGo pilot, Suvarna Sripalli Gayatri, was taken to Gurugram's Medanta hospital and is critical.

The driver of the taxi and a security guard travelling with Gayatri died on the spot under an underpass in Gurugram's Bristol Chowk.

Police identified the driver of the Scorpio as Vinod Yadav, a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav fled the spot, according to the NDTV report.

The airbags of both vehicles opened but the intensity of the collision killed the driver and guard instantly, police said, according to a report in The Times of India.  Police registered a case and looking for Yadav.

Police said the car has a Delhi registration under the name of Pradeep Kumar and also has a fake Lok Sabha MP sticker, according to The Times of India report.

 


