Gurugram building collapse: NDRF calls off rescue operations; Manohar Lal Khattar announces Rs 3 lakh compensation to families

Gurugram: The rescue operations in the Gurugram building collapse incident has been called off by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday.

Seven bodies have been recovered after a four-storey building collapsed at Ullawas in Haryana's Gurugram, adjoining the national capital. The incident occurred around 5 am on Thursday.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to the family members of the victims of the building collapse incident.

Three NDRF teams were rushed to the site to rescue those trapped under the rubble. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were also at the spot to assist in the rescue operation.

