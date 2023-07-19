Gulab Jamun stuffed Pav is the latest bizarre food combo to go viral

In yet another bizarre food combination, making rounds on the internet for its absurdity, the clip shows a street vendor selling a never-heard-before pairing of hot gulab jamuns fitted nicely in hot buns or pav and cut into four tiny portions. The viral video was uploaded on the microblogging site by a user Aakriti Khanna. Expressing her disgust at the unusual arrangement, she captioned the post: “Utha le re bhagwan,” meaning “Kindly pick me up, God.” The smart one-liner is commonly used in India to refer to things difficult to grasp when looking at their prospects.

Check out the post:

The post has amassed over 2.4 lakh views and garnered over 1,000 likes.

Several users took two different sides to the matter. Check out some of the reactions below:

One user wrote: “It won’t taste terrible to be honest. Come on, a bun with a bit of sugar syrup tastes really yummy.’

“Ye toh kitne time se milra hai Kasauli mein.” (This one has been sold in Kasauli for a long time)

A third user wrote: “Gulab jamun paka dia wo bhi paav k andar. Aur yeh khane wale log kon hain yaar? Yeh log mere favourite food items ko barbaad kr rhe hain.” (Baked Gulab Jamun inside a pav. And who are these people carrying out such acts? These people worsen my favourite food experience.)

‘Aree yaar. This is horrible! Why? Why?,” questioned another user.

However, this is not the first time culinary experiments have been targeted by Twitter users. In the past, ‘Pasta-biryani’, ‘biryani stuffed in a samosa’, ‘Nutella biryani’ have all played their part and they didn’t seem to settle down well with the internet users. Not just this, with street vendors donning the apron like masterchef’s on their stalls, they have come up with all sorts of weird tea combos and maggi pastries in the past.

In one of the latest mischiefs, pani puri, one of the most popular street dishes in India was prepared using bananas instead of potatoes. Mohammed Futurewala, a Twitter user, shared the video where a Gujarat-based street vendor could be seen serving ‘banana pani puri’ to customers.