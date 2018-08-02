Gujjar activist who led protest for justice in Kathua case arrested; community leaders allege frame-up job by police

Srinagar: The police have arrested Gujjar activist Chaudhary Talib Hussain, who led the agitation demanding justice in the case of rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomad girl in Kathua. Hussain was arrested for the alleged rape of his sister-in-law, years after he ran into a marital dispute with his wife.

But his fellow Gujjar leaders have said that the action taken by the police was vindictive. The police had already come under fire for its shoddy investigation in Kathua case.

Hussain was arrested in a raid carried out by Samba police in Srinagar while his brother is on the run after the case was registered against them at the local police station.

Station House Officer of Samba police station, Chanchal Singh, however, said that the initial complaint was only of an attempt to rape.

The police have said that they had received a complaint that Hussain, who was armed with a knife, had also thrashed his relative and later warned her not to disclose the incident. A complaint was filed only two days back.

The Gujjar leaders have come down heavily on the police, saying it was angry with Hussain for his protests which had brought media attention on the case.

Though the state is under governor’s rule after BJP backed out of its alliance with PDP on 20 June, the Gujjars allege that the police was working at the behest of right-wing groups.

Former BJP ministers Lal Singh Chaudhary and Chander Prakash Ganga had come out in support of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case, following which both were forced to resign from their ministries by their party.

Hussain had himself been facing a marital row and was looking to divorce his wife. His family members do not rule out the possibility of a “marital dispute” leading to the charges against the Gujjar activist.

His cousin, Anwar Famda, said that he was trying to “ iron out differences between Talib and his wife.” He said that he was also trying to “convince his sister-in-law not to give any statement before the magistrate that she was raped.”

Hussain has been married to his wife since 2013 and wanted a divorce, which she resisted, said Famda.

However, the wife's uncle, Hassan Sardar, said that “Talib’s activism was fake.”

“He had been suspended from Jammu University for breaking discipline and couldn’t complete his law degree,” he said.

Although the protests related to Kathua case have died down, the action against Hussain has worsened a chasm in the already polarised Jammu region, which saw frequent clashes between Hindus and Muslims in 2008 over the transfer of land to Amarnath Shrine Board in Srinagar as well as in 2013 in Kishtwar during an Eid procession.

President of Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation, Javed Rahi, said that Hussain was being made a scapegoat. “Talib was being framed. He has been targeted by right wing groups as he was talking about the issues of Muslims as the president of Gujjar and Bakerwal Students Welfare Association,” he said.

Deepika Singh Rajwat, the deceased girl’s lawyer, also said that “he was targeted.”

“The police is trying to frame him in a false case. There is a video by Lal Singh in which he has disclosed that he is in touch with his in-laws. We will take due course available with us. The charges are that he carried out rape one-and-half months back while he was not in Jammu for last two months (sic),” she said.

However, Jammu Deputy Inspector General of Police, Bhim Sen Tuti, said that the issue of “whether the case was devoid of merit will be decided by the judiciary.”

“The matter is under investigation and we don’t want it to get hampered,” he said.

“The allegations that the case was registered one-and-half months after the incident was reported will be answered in the court,” he said.