GUJCET 2020: Second round of counselling to begin from 15 Oct; register at gujacpc.nic.in
The dates of the second round of counselling of GUJCET 2020 have been announced by the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC). As per the schedule, the second round of counselling will start from 15 October at gujacpc.nic.in.
According to a report by Jagran Josh, candidates who have not registered in the first phase can enroll themselves for the second round of GUJCET 2020 counselling by 19 October.
As per a report by Careers 360, the merit list for phase 2 will be released on 26 October at 2 pm. Candidates will be given the option to fill and alter their choices for admission under round 2 from 27 to 31 October.
The second allotment list will be declared by the Committee on 4 November. Students will have to deposit token tuition fees and generate admission letter between 4 and 7 November.
Steps to register for GUJCET 2020 Phase 2 counselling
Step 1: Log on to the official website -gujacpc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the GUJCET 2020 counselling registration link.
Step 3: Key in your details to log in.
Step 4: Upload all the documents, scanned pictures and signature in relevant format.
Step 5: Pay the required fee and submit.
The first merit list both institute-wise and course-wise of GUJCET 2020 was released in September. The list mentioned the names of the institutes and the ranks required for admission into them. There was a different list for general and reserved categories candidates.
The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2020 was held on 24 August.
GUJCET is conducted for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in the state. The exam tests students' knowledge of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics for engineering courses and Physics, Chemistry and Biology for pharmacy courses.
