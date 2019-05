GUJCET 2019 Result: Gujarat Common Entrance Test, Class 12 Science stream results to be released on 9 May on gseb.org

GUJCET 2019 Result | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare results of Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2019 on 9 May. Candidates can check their scores on the official website gseb.org. The results will be published 8 am onwards.

The results of HSC 12th Science Stream Result 2019 will also be declared the same day. Around 1.34 lakh candidates appeared for GUJCET 2019 entrance test for engineering, medical and pharmacy degree colleges based in Gujarat.

GUJCET 2019 entrance exam was conducted on 26 April, 2019 in 34 examination centres in the state. Candidates will have to enter their application number and password to access GUJCET 2019 Result.

Steps to check GUJCET 2019 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the direct link for GUJCET 2019 Result

Step 3: Input your Hall Ticket / Roll Number for GUJCET Exam

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: GUJCET 2019 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take printout for future reference

The GUJCET 2019 Result mark sheet will be distributed at the designated centres from 10 am to 4 pm on 9 May, 2019. Candidates must also note that the result mark sheets will also be sent to them via post.

The GSEB exams for Class 12 science stream were conducted from 7 to 16 March, 2019. Around 1.47 lakh students appeared for the exam this year.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.