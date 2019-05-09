GUJCET 2019 Result: GSHEB to declare Gujarat Common Entrance Test results today at 8 am; visit gseb.org to know your scores

GUJCET 2019 Result | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHEB) will declare results of Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) today (Thursday, 9 May) at 8 am. Candidates can check their scores on the official website gseb.org.

GUJCET 2019 entrance exam was conducted on 26 April in 34 examination centres across the state. Around 1.34 lakh candidates appeared for GUJCET 2019 entrance test for engineering, medical and pharmacy degree colleges based in Gujarat.

Candidates will have to enter their application number and password to access GUJCET 2019 Result.

Steps to check GUJCET 2019 Result on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website — gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the direct link for 'GUJCET 2019 Result'

Step 3: Fill required details such as Hall Ticket / Roll Number

Step 4: Click on 'submit'

Step 5: Your GUJCET 2019 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take printout for future reference

The GUJCET 2019 Result mark sheet will be distributed at the designated centres from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday. Candidates must also note that the result mark sheets will also be sent to them via post.

The results of Guajrat Board HSC 12th Science Stream Result 2019 will also be declared the same day. This year, the GSEB exams for Class 12 science stream were conducted between 7 March to 16 March. Around 1.47 lakh students appeared for the exam.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

